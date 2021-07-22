Defiance — Patricia Morrison, 77, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Sunday morning, July 18, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born on July 23, 1943, to William and Bertha (Reene) Cryderman in Sturgis, Michigan. She spent over 35 years with her significant other, William Lozen, who preceded her in death on September 29, 2000.
Patricia was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Defiance. She loved her years spent as a homemaker with her family. She enjoyed crocheting, arts and crafts, cooking, and teaching others how to cook.
Patricia is survived by her daughters, Laura Raines and Roxanne (Stanley) Cross, all of Defiance, her three grandchildren: Laura Shock, Roland (Lacey) Maxson, and Jared (Adriannia) Raines, all of Defiance, several great-grandchildren, and her sister, Mary Jane Cryderman of Mansfield, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her partner, William Lozen, her infant daughter, Gale Mae Rice, her sisters, Jackie and Geneva, and a grandson-in-law, Phil Shock.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Tom Zulick officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
