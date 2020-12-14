Patricia McMonigal

CONTINENTAL — Patricia Lynn McMonigal, 69, Continental, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at her home in Continental.
She was born January 27, 1951, to Lester and Irene (Switzer) Aldrich in Van Wert, Ohio. On July 31, 1970, she married William D. McMonigal Sr., who survives. Patricia earned her bachelor’s degree as a paralegal, and always looked for ways to expand and use her knowledge. She was very artistic and very talented at engraving. She enjoyed gardening and raising chickens. Being with her family was always her top priority.
Patricia will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 50 years, William D. McMonigal Sr. of Continental, Ohio; her sons, William D. “Willy” (Tara) McMonigal Jr. of Continental, David “Davey” (Heather) McMonigal of Defiance, and Michael B. “Mikey” McMonigal of Continental’ and her daughters, Virginia McMonigal of Ottawa, Ohio, and Samantha McMonigal of Gilboa, Ohio. She also leaves behind 20 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her sister, Linda Nierman of Marysville, Ohio; and her son-in-law, Ron Schriver of Latty, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Samuel McMonigal; her daughter, Katherine Schriver; one grandchild; her sister, Barbara Parker; and her brother, David Aldrich.
There will be no visitation or services. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to The St Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Disabled American Veterans. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
