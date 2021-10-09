Patricia Mayer

Defiance — Patricia Ann (Kroeckel) Mayer passed away peacefully on October 5, 2021, at the Hospice Center of Defiance following a short decline in her health.
Patricia was born in Defiance to Robert and Ruth (Parker) Kroeckel on December 4, 1926. On November 28, 1945, she and Lowell Mayer were married at St. John's Catholic Church and celebrated each of their 72 years together. She worked at several downtown businesses and at Zeller's during World War II (making bullets we were told) and at the beginning of their marriage. After they purchased Bud's Restaurant in 1965, Pat became Lowell's proud partner in running the business, working in all capacities as needed and making many friends throughout the years. She became a second mom to many of the employees.
What Pat honored the most was raising her family. There was rarely a morning that she wasn't up preparing breakfast ahead of anyone that was home. We always had big family Sunday and holiday dinners that she lovingly prepared. She so enjoyed making a home that was always cozy and welcoming, and never complained of taking care of all of the household tasks that she had a very high standard for. Pat indulged her children, including having reptile pets, but never spoiled them. She was a Cub Scout den mother and later led a 4-H group for her girls. Later in life, Pat volunteered at St. Mary's with St. Vincent de Paul helping folks with financial difficulties.
She always had time for a quiet conversation, to help with the grandkids, write a sweet note and to crack a joke at the most unexpected moments. Spending time with all her family was her greatest joy.
Her cut-out sugar cookies were always in high demand, and no one can make that recipe the way she could. Pat had a great interest in history that made her an avid reader and she loved to travel to historical places when they could. She passed that love on to her children. Some summer vacations were spent at one of the lakes in Indiana or Michigan where as many family members as possible were jammed into a cottage and Pat was in her glory. She had a great sense of adventure, water skiing the last time in her 70s and going for jet ski rides after that. Pat was loyal and kind, determined and strong, patient, fastidious, gentle and sweet with a backbone of steel, having lived through many challenges and losses. She loved with her whole heart and showed it in everything she did. When she hugged you, you felt like you were the only person that mattered.
She will be sadly missed by sons, Jeffrey (Diane) Mayer, Eric (Mary) Mayer, Matthew (Sue) Mayer, son-in-law Tom (Beth) Rex and daughter Melinda (Raymond) Mascolino; grandchildren Kim Mayer, Tim (Wendy) Mayer, Jennifer Pelland, Katie (Chad) Relue, Molly (Justin) Motsch, Erica (Andrew) Mayhall, Sam ( Julia) Mayer, Aaron Rex, Adam (Jennifer) Rex, Pete (Grace) Rex, Elizabeth and Anthony Mayer, Nathan (Rachel) Mascolino, Erin (Micah) Lasher, Joseph, Sophia and Isabella Mascolino, 17 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren and her sister-in-law, Evelyn Manahan.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruth, brother Robert (Bud), sister Charlene (Weenie) and daughters, Jennifer Mayer and Amy Rex.
Visitation will be at Schaffer Funeral Home Sunday, October 10, from 2-8 p.m. There will be a vigil service at 7 p.m. Sunday. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. A funeral Mass will be at St. Mary Catholic Church at 10 a.m., Monday, October 10, 2021, with Father John Stites, celebrant and Deacon Nick Varano, homilist. Interment will be private at Riverside Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial may be made to CHP Hospice, The Laurels, Mercy Health Defiance Care Fund or St. Mary's Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
