HOLGATE — Patricia “Pat” Kesselmayer, 87, Holgate, was born January 28, 1933, in Putnam County, Ohio, and died early Sunday morning, April 19, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo.
She was the daughter of Pauline (Tooman) and Lowell Ridenour. On April 19, 1953, she married Darrel “Doie” Kesselmayer, who preceding her in death on November, 12, 2008.
She retired after serving over 25 years as secretary at the Holgate Schools. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Holgate. She also was a member of the Holgate American Legion Auxiliary and Holgate Athletic Boosters and a past member of the Holgate Firemen’s Auxiliary.
She loved and supported her Holgate Tigers. She attended both the boys and girls events for years. When she no longer could attend, she listened to them on the radio.
She also followed the Detroit Tigers and the OSU basketball and football games.
She is survived by her three sons, Darrel of Cygnet, Gary (Barbara) of Toledo and Mark (Michelle) of Harleysville, Pa.; six grandchildren, Patrick, Matthew (Stephanie), Kimberly (Kevin) Sheehy, Adam (Allyson), Andrew (Jordan Derrick) and Katie (Patrick Owens) Kesselmayer; two great-grandchildren, Aidan and Kinley Kesselmayer; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents and granddaughter, Kirstin.
Funeral services for the immediate family will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, with the Reverend Ted Rellstab officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Contributions made in Pat’s memory (American Cancer Society, St. John’s Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice) can be mailed to the funeral home.
The Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate, Ohio 43527, was entrusted with the services.
Please visit Zachrichfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
