Patricia Kerns

VAN WERT — Patricia Lou Kerns, 82, Van Wert, passed away at 12:34 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
She was born February 2, 1938, in Watseka, Illinois, the daughter of the late Pratt R. Reynolds and Grace LaDonna (Augsburger) Reynolds Taylor. On September 20, 1958, she married Maynard W. Kerns, who survives.
Other family members include her four daughters, Tamela (Mark) Dawson of Pendleton, Indiana, Teryl (Richard) Martin of Marion, Indiana, Tonetta (Dennis Donnay) Benbow of Fort Wayne, and Tricia (Allen) McPherson of Batesville, Indiana; 11 grandchildren, Matthew (Anna) Dawson of Noblesville, Indiana, Michael (Hannah) Dawson of Greenfield, Indiana, Meghan Dawson of Greenfield, Indiana, Tyler Martin (Josh Tillman) of San Diego, California, Tanner Martin (Alyce Branham) of Marion, Indiana, Phillip Benbow of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Tiffany Benbow (Tyler Thompson Sr.) of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Teanna Benbow (Matt Matiya) of Huntertown, Indiana, Allen (Michelle) McPherson Jr. of Los Angeles, California, Alaina (Christian) Halbur of Pittsboro, Indiana, and Alexander McPherson of Indianapolis; 12 great-grandchildren, Neveah, Zander, Autumn, Zailynn, Amirrah, Zane, Tyler Jr., Zurri, Zaiden, Zia, Zoe and Brielle; a brother, Thomas L. (Nancy) Reynolds of Gillette, Wyoming; and a sister, Paula (Dave) Allen of Van Wert.
Besides her parents, Patti was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Taylor Lee Martin and Preston Lee Benbow.
Patti was a homemaker. She graduated from Van Del High School, worked at Continental Can Company, attended Anderson College, Anderson, Ind., was a member of the Red Hat Society and attended Trinity Friends Church. Her family and God were the most important part of her life.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Paul VanCise of the Bryant Wesleyan Church officiating. Interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Gardens of Memory in Marion, Indiana. Calling hours are from 2-7 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, and one hour prior to services on Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com, Tribute Wall.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.