Patricia Goheen

Defiance — Patricia Ferrell Goheen,82, of Defiance Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Lutheran Downtown Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Patricia was born on June 26, 1939, in Birmingham, Alabama. She was the daughter of the late George Raymond Davis and Lilian Inez McNair.
"Pat" accepted Jesus into her life in 1974 and shortly after decided on bible school. She graduated from Rhema Bible College in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, in 1978. Pat was an incredible woman of faith with great personal and professional integrity. She was humble, kind, generous, forgiving and selfless. She was graced with rare and quiet wisdom gleaned from her daily study of God's word. She loved the Lord with all of her heart and it was evident in everything she did. Her hobbies included her church activities, making Christmas stockings for her grandchildren and loving the people around her, from being a foster mom, to opening a home for unwed mothers to volunteering at her local food pantry, praying for her family and friends and much more. Her life exemplified her love for Jesus. She truly lived out her faith. Her greatest joy was spending time with her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored and treasured so very much. Her family and friends are forever grateful for who she was and all she has given.
She is survived by her children: Lisa Grieves Wintermute of Lawrenceville, Virginia, Lori Grieves Peglow of Defiance, Ohio, James William Grieves (Sara) of Farmersville, Texas, Amanda Goheen of Defiance, Ohio, and extended family. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Gene Raymond Davis and her granddaughter, Miranda Jo Thacker.
Family will receive visitors at Bethel Christian Church on Saturday, February 5, 2022, in Arthur, Ohio, from 10-noon. A celebration of life service will be held following visitation at noon with Pastor Chris Baker officiating. Interment will be in Ayersville Cemetery. A meal will follow interment at Bethel Christian Church.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.Schafferfh.com.
