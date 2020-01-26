DESHLER — Patricia E. German, 72, Deshler, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green. Arrangements are being handled by Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler.

Service information

Jan 28
Visitation
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
New Beginnings United Methodist Church
140 East Maple Street
Deshler, OH 43516
Jan 28
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
1:00PM
New Beginnings United Methodist Church
140 East Maple Street
Deshler, OH 43516
