Patricia Fronk

Evansport — Patricia A. Fronk, 93, of Evansport, passed away on May 19, 2021, at SLKD Healthcare Center in Perrysburg, Ohio.
She was born on March 22, 1928, to the late Carl and Evelyn (Westrick) Mack in Defiance County, Ohio. On August 28, 1948, she married James A. Fronk, who preceded her in death on December 29, 1999.
Pat was a faithful member of St. Isidore Catholic Church. She earned her Associate's Degree and worked as a LPN for Evergreen Lane Care Center for 30 years until her retirement. Pat was a member of VFW Post 3360 Auxiliary, and Catholic Ladies of Columbia, and she enjoyed her time volunteering for CHP Hospice. In her leisure time she enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, and spending time with her grand dog "Stitch". Pat was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her most cherished moments were spent with her grandchildren, whom she loved and adored.
Pat will be sadly missed by her sons, Steve (Tammie) Fronk of Asheville, North Carolina, and Charles Fronk of Defiance, and her daughters, Mary (Dave) Heller of Defiance, and Chris (Jim) Jacob of Sherwood, Ohio. She also leaves behind 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and her sister, Joan (Bob) Held of Defiance.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Fronk, grandson, Zachary Fronk, brother, James Mack, and sister, Frances Hall.
Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, and for one hour prior to services at the church. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, with Fr. Joe Steinbauer officiating. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required for all visitation and services. Burial will follow the service at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Isidore Catholic Church, or ELARA Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
