Patricia Deniston

MADISON — Patricia Lee Pollock Deniston, 68, Madison, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance, Ohio. Before her recent move to Madison, Ohio, Patricia “Pat” resided in Charlotte, N.C., and Defiance, Ohio.
Known for her positivity, infectious smile and generous spirit, Pat loved being with her friends and family and celebrating life. She lived her life with grace and joy and cherished every moment she shared with others. Pat was always young at heart and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a lifelong animal lover and pets always gravitated toward her. Pat had many creative talents and interests and expressed herself with her beautiful singing voice, gardening, sewing, art and interior and exterior designs.
Patricia grew up in the Greater Cleveland area and graduated from Cuyahoga Heights High School. She was blessed with musical talent and graduated from Bowling Green State University with a major in music. While student teaching at Ayersville Schools, Pat met the love of her life, Bruce Deniston. Pat had strong faith and shared it through her everyday life. She sang in and directed choirs at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Defiance, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Defiance and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Toledo. A talented and artistic designer, Pat worked at fine design in Toledo, Curtains & Company in Charlotte, N.C., and Stambaugh Jewelers in Defiance for many years.
Patricia “Pat” was preceded in death by her parents, Allen Pollock and Eleanor Salters Pollock; and her husband, Bruce Deniston. Family members left to cherish her memory are a brother, Tom Pollock (Patsy Kirby), Madison Ohio; children, Randy (Kris) Deniston of Defiance and Michelle Deniston (Matthew)Yoder of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Chelsea Deniston (Kyle) Clay of Toledo, Sydney Yoder and Owen Yoder; brothers-in law, Alun (Carol) Deniston of Bowling Green and Neal (Marsha) Deniston of Defiance; dear friend, Carol Schultz (Bruce) Stephenson; and many other close friends and family.
Friends and family are invited to join in the celebration of Pat’s life on Friday, October 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Defiance. The family will accept guests from 10-11 a.m. and the service will begin at 11 a.m. To join the service remotely, visit St. Paul Lutheran Church’s Facebook page. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
The family extends its sincere appreciation to the entire staff of Community Health Professionals Hospice Center for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Pat with memorials to The Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center or the Fort Defiance Humane Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
