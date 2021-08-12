DEFIANCE — Parker Steven Mansfield of Defiance, Ohio passed away Saturday August 7, 2021 in his home.
He was born February 10, 1986, in Defiance, Ohio, son of Seth (Kay) Mansfield of Defiance and Tina Messer of Elkhart, Indiana. Parker has a sister Machia Verden (Michael) of Alabama.
On April 20, 2019, he married Sharra (Starr) Lehman of Cecil, Ohio. Parker was an amazing tattoo artist who loved fishing and cherished his children, Kadien, Addisen, Keira and Jeron.
A memorial service will be held Friday August 13, 2021, at the Ney American Legion, 350 The Bend Road, Ney, OH 43549 from 2-5 p.m. Flowers and condolences may be directed to his wife and children.
