Pamela Tressler

Pamela Ann Tressler, 63, Defiance, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at Defiance Mercy Hospital.

She was born October 1, 1957, to Kenneth and Naomi (Clark) Tressler in Defiance, Ohio. Pam was a graduate of Good Samaritan School. She worked at Maumee Valley Vending for over 20 years. She was a member of AMVETS Post 1991 and DASH. Pam attended Limitless Adult Daycare. She enjoyed bowling, puzzles, traveling and spending time with her family.

Pam is survived by her sister-in-law, Tracey Tressler of Defiance; three nieces, two nephews, one great-niece, and four great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Daniel, Gerald and Kim Tressler.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Burial will take place at Ney Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

