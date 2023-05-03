Pamela Smith

DEFIANCE — Pamela S. Smith, 75, died Sunday night, April 30, 2023, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born March 5, 1948, to Floyd and Velvery (Meyer) Peabody in Saginaw, Michigan. Pamela graduated from Defiance High School in 1965 and the Defiance College in 1969 with a bachelor's degree in education. She was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Defiance. Pam was a homemaker and would substitute teach at various schools. On December 31, 1983, she married James Lee Smith. Pam enjoyed gardening and working with her horses. She spent time working with crafts and flowers. Above all, Grandma loved watching and filming her grandchildren's sporting events.
She is survived by her husband, James, children, Todd (Cindy) Smith, Ayersville, Kim (Steve) Brown, Ayersville, Bob Scott, Defiance, Niki (Brad) Zachrich, Napoleon, Samantha (Eric) Fischer, Sanford, Michigan, and Kristen Addington, Ayersville, 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, a brother, Randy (Bev) Peabody and family, Ayersville. She was preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Jacob Fischer, granddaughter, Kristina Burk and a sister, Alicia Peabody.
Services will be private with Rev. William Stottlemyer officiating. Burial will be in Ayersville Cemetery. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center or St. Stephen's Lutheran Church. The Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate has been entrusted with Pam's services.
