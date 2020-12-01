CONTINENTAL — Pamela "Pam" Rayle, 66, Continental, died at 3:32 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Toledo Hospital.
She was born August 21, 1954, in Defiance, to Earl and Deloris (Williams) Wilson. Her father is deceased and her mother survives in Continental. On January 17, 1976, she married Robert "Joe" Rayle, and he preceded her in death on March 16, 2011.
Pam is survived by her children, Bethany (Jim) Cotner of Whitehouse and Marla Rayle of Ottawa Lake, Mich.; two grandsons, Henry and Andrew Cotner; three brothers, Gary (Joan) Wilson, Kevin (Cindy) Wilson of Ottawa, and Mark (Tiffany) Wilson of Continental.
She was retired from Continental Schools as a bus driver and a library aide. She was currently working as a seasonal bus driver for Cedar Point. Pam enjoyed bowling at Defiance Recreation Center for many years. She was a member of the Continental Eastern Star Chapter 129. Pam was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Continental.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with Pastor Chuck Schmunk officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Due to the regulations regarding COVID-19, masks will be required upon entering the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
