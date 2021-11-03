Defiance — Pamela J. Adams, 79, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Monday morning, November 1, 2021, at her home in Defiance.
She was born on March 23, 1942, to Betty (Pollock) and Howard J. Beardslee Jr. in Defiance, Ohio. Pam was a 1960 graduate of Defiance High School. On October 21, 1972, she married Phillip Adams, who survives. Pam was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and she will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to ELARA Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
