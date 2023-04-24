NAPOLEON — Pamela Jo Vandenberghe, 69, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on April 22, 2023, after a hard-fought struggle with cancer at the Cleveland Clinic.
She was born in Napoleon on November 2, 1953, to Joseph and Dorothy (Vajen) Lecklider. Pam was a 1972 graduate of Napoleon High School and married Michael Vandenberghe on November 3, 1973, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, officiated by Pastor Ernest Laabs.
Pam worked for Dr. Fleck's optometry office for 27 years where she made many sincere friends who would request she help them with picking out new frames. She enjoyed reading, family vacations at Devil's Lake when the boys were young and trips to Ludington, Michigan, with Mike in later years. She also enjoyed going to grandkids sporting events, cooking and planting spring flowers.
Pam is survived by her husband of 49 years, Mike, children, Todd (Kim), Marc (Angie) and Tim (Leah), and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Per Pam's request, services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Cleveland Hope Lodge, 11432 Mayfield Road, Cleveland, OH 44106, St. Paul Lutheran Church and Schools, 1075 Glenwood Ave., Napoleon, OH 43545, or the Filling Home of Mercy, N-160 7729 160 Ohio 108, Napoleon, OH 43545.
Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com. Arrangements entrusted to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon.
To plant a tree in memory of Pam Vandenberghe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
