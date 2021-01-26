Owen Schwiebert

Hamler — Owen Timothy Schwiebert was born January 8, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at C.S. Motts Children's Hospital Ann Arbor, Michigan. He passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his parents on January 14, 2021, at 5:58 p.m. from complications following his corrective surgery for D-transposition of the great arteries.
Owen was the son of Nicholas and Heather Schwiebert. He is survived by his older brother, Evan. Paternal grandparents are Douglas and Michelle Schwiebert of Hamler, Ohio; and paternal great-grandparents are William and Marilyn Schwiebert of Hamler, Ohio. Maternal grandparents are Timothy and Lois Hancock of Malinta, Ohio; maternal great grandparents are Larry and Suzanne Hancock of Grand Rapids, Ohio, Ula Kessler of Liberty Center, Ohio, and Linda Eickmeier of Malinta, Ohio.
Owen was preceded in death by paternal great-grandparents, Donald and Ilo Cox; maternal grandpa, John Eickmeier; maternal great grandfathers, Gale Eickmeier, and Harold Kessler.
Owen was comforted by his father's head rubs and sleeping in his mother's arms. Although Owen was only here for a short time, he touched many lives and was loved deeply by family and friends.
Owen's celebration of life service will be held at Harvest Fellowship Church, Hamler, on January 30, 2021. There will be a brief visitation from 10 a.m.-noon, followed by a private family service at 12:30 p.m. Due to health concerns, a mask is required; social distancing will be enforced and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance.
In lieu of flowers, we would be honored to have you support the missions of Sufficient Grace Ministries of Deshler, Ohio; Ronald McDonald House Charities or the Pediatric Congenital Heart Association. The Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate has been entrusted with Owen's services. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
