Otis Wiles

HICKSVILLE — Otis Lavon Wiles, 84, Hicksville, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.
Lavon was born September 7, 1936, in Pulaski, Ohio, the son of the late Daniel Otis and Zena (Dauber) Wiles. He was a 1955 graduate of Bryan High School. Lavon married Marla “Skeeter” Mason on April 29, 1956, in Pulaski, Ohio. He then worked at Ohio Art in the tool room. Lavon began working at Ney Lumber Company in timber cutting and later moving to the construction division, building barns. Lavon began his own construction business, Lavon Wiles Construction. He was the fire chief for Farmer Fire Department, active director of the Defiance County Agricultural Society and founding member of the Christmas Cruise Thru. Lavon was hard working and always helped others when he could. He especially cherished his time spent with his family and friends.
Surviving is his wife of 64 years, Marla “Skeeter” Wiles; two daughters, Lana (Lenny) Johns of Hicksville, Ohio, and Laura (Jerry) Sanders of Farmer, Ohio; four grandchildren, Leslie (Brian) Etchison of Jewell, Ohio, Jeff (Alesha) Johns of Sherwood, Ohio, Tyler (Kristan) Sanders of Carey, Ohio, and Trina (Logan) Jones of Tall Timbers, Maryland; nine great-grandchildren, Colt and Tate Etchison; Deagan, Kendel, and Daxton Johns; Leah, Sophia and Norah Sanders; Hazel Jones; and sister, Wiladene Motter of Bryan, Ohio. Lavon was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Wiles.
Visitation for Otis Lavon Wiles will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Private family services will be held. Interment will take place in Farmer Cemetery, Farmer. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those attending visitation are required to wear masks or facial covers and observe social distancing.
The family asks those remember Lavon to make memorial contributions to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 06817 Ohio 66, Defiance, Ohio 43512; or the Defiance County 4H Endowment Fund.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
