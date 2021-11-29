Defiance — Ossielee Branham passed away peacefully in her home on November 23, 2021.
She was born Ossielee McCoy in Virginia, on April 4, 1939. Ossielee enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing the lottery and especially spending time with family and her many lifelong friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie D. Branham and daughter, Brenda Mendez. She is survived by her sisters, Mary "Annette" Sutherland and Ruth Taylor; daughter, Terrie K. Vaughn; son, James "Don" (Stephanie) Branham; seven grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. She will be sadly missed by her family and all of her dear friends. Private graveside services will be held for family at a later time. For additional information and to view Ossielee's online obituary, please visit wwwchurchfuneralsdirect.com.
