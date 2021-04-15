Orville L. Dickerson

Defiance — Orville "Orv" Dickerson, 66, of Defiance, set sail for his final fishing trip on Monday, April 12, 2021, after a valiant fight with cancer.
He was born in Defiance to Mary Faye and William Dickerson, who preceded him in death. Orv married Karen Koppenhofer in January of 1976, who has been by his side in sickness and in health.
Orv was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Okolona, serving as Trustee and Elder. He was an incredibly hard worker, and he worked from the time he was a child mowing yards, sanding cars, working at Dupont Service. Shortly after he turned 18, he started at General Motors. He was a proud and vocal supporter of anything GM. He retired "when it wasn't fun anymore" in June of 2018, after 46 years.
Orv loved vehicles of every kind, especially his Harleys. From lawnmowers, motorcycles, go-carts, mini-bikes, boats, and campers, he loved anything with a motor! But he really enjoyed the camaraderie of gear-heads and biker friends. He also had a passion for the outdoors, fishing, boating, and everything to do with water were always his joys. Fishing Devils Lake, Lake Erie, Maumee River and Canada all held special memories and important friendships.
Being a Dad was the most important job and he excelled at it. His unwavering and unconditional love he had for his children was obvious to everyone. The joy he took in being a part of their lives was apparent to all. He is survived by his wife, Karen Dickerson, his son Bart Dickerson of Longmont, Colorado, his daughter Amber Dickerson of Tampa, Florida, brothers Ed (Brenda) Dickerson of Defiance, and Roger Dickerson of Continental, many nieces and nephews, and dear in-laws. He was preceded in death by his sister Patty Mullins and brother William "Billy" Dickerson.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Okolona, with Pastor Matthew Carpenter officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all services.
Even though Orv is no longer with us, we will always enjoy memories of him and his fantastic sense of humor, entertaining stories, and his love for family and friends.
Memorial contributions can be made to Orv's favorite charities by the family, including Life Line of Ohio, Make-A-Wish, and ABATE. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
