Defiance — Ordis Hahn, 79, of Defiance, died peacefully on Monday, May 31, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born on March 14, 1942, in a farmhouse at the corner of Ohio 281 and Ohio 65 in Henry County to the late Alva and Lorena (Scheele) Hahn. On September 29, 1962, he married Phyllis (Stuckey) Hahn, after meeting on a blind date. Phyllis preceded him in death on February 7, 2019. Ordis proudly served our country in the National Guard for 13 years in the infantry, MP and as a cook.
Ordis was a member of Zion's Lutheran Church and a life member of AmVets Post 1991. He graduated from Florida High School in Florida, Ohio, in 1960 and went for training in meat cutting at the Kurtz Meat Cutting School in Toledo, Ohio. He worked as a meat cutter at Chief Supermarket and then Dinner Bell for 28 years until they were forced to close. He then worked odd jobs before starting work at Good Samaritan School in 1993 as a janitor and bus driver before retiring in 2004.
Ordis was a fireman and EMT at South Richland Fire Department for 15 years. He volunteered at AuGlaize Village for 10 years and he and his wife made crafts and took them to shows for 10 years. He loved his flower gardens and would show them to anyone that was interested. He was always willing to give flower starts for someone else's garden.
Survivors include two children: Tim (Trisha) Hahn of Paulding, Ohio, and Tina (Bruce) Colwell of Defiance, two grandchildren: Christopher (Stephany) Colwell of Defiance, and Tiffany (Ben) Richmond of Celina, Ohio, one great-granddaughter, Callie Colwell, his sister, Waunita Badenhop, and many nieces and nephews..
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Vern Hahn, sister, Joy Bongioni, niece, Beth Cline, and great-nephew, Joshua Holley.
Visitation will be held at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton St.) from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, and for one hour prior to services at the church. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. A funeral service will be held at Zion's Lutheran Church in Defiance at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Interim Healthcare Hospice, or CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice, both cared for Dad in his final days at home and as an inpatient, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
