Olga Puente

Fort Wayne — Olga G. Puente, 87, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday September 10, 2023, in her home. She was born in Crystal City, Texas, on January 27, 1936, the daughter of the late David Gamez and Reyes (Ramon) Flores. Olga was employed as a spot-welder with Sheridan Manufacturing and retired after 30 years with the company. She was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, the Latin-American Club of Defiance, Ohio, and VFW Post 3360, Ladies Auxiliary. Olga enjoyed decorating, working crafts and word puzzles, but she truly cherished the times she spent with her family and friends, her children and grandchildren; she loved music, singing and dancing; she enjoyed shopping and loved to travel. Olga is survived by her children, Ted Reyes and Debbie (Rodney) Bolden, both of Fort Wayne, and Capt. David (Rebekah) Reyes, USN, currently serving in Bahrain and 5 step-children; her grandchildren, Jesse J. (Sara) Velasquez, Jr. of Defiance, Ohio, Joseph W. Reyes and Anthony L. (Rebecca) Reyes, both of Wichita, Kansas, Stephen Reyes and Alicia Reyes, both of Fort Wayne, Sapphira Reyes of Washington DC, Sigourney Reyes and Serenity Reyes, both of Suffolk, Virginia; 14 great-grandchildren and also her brother Nick (Annette) Flores of Wauseon, Ohio. Olga was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Teodolo Reyes; second husband Marcos Puente; daughter, Edna Sue Reyes; brother, Robert Gamez, and sister Linda Gonzalez. Mass of Christian Resurrection was celebrated Friday September 15, 2023, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1100 S. Calhoun St. Arrangements through Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone at ProMedica Hospice for the care received and kindness shown to their family. To share a remembrance of Olga or to offer condolences to her family, please visit DivineMercyFuneralHome.org.
