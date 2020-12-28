Nova Elaine Nash, 86, Defiance, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
She was born July 20, 1934, to Pink and Tressie (Carpenter) Charles in Menifee County, Kentucky. On July 16, 1962, she married Paul D. Nash, who preceded her in death on April 28, 2012. Elaine was a member of Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed painting scenery. Her most cherished times were with her family.
Nova is survived by her children, Billie (Leonard) Claypool and Dana (Leesa) Glover, all of Morehead, Ky., Teresa Chandler of Defiance, Charles (Joni) Glover of Hazel Green, Ky., and Pauletta (Tim) Preston of Defiance; 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Janet Lambert of Morehead, Ky., Nina Weaver of London, Ky., and Donna (Jake) Lambert of Defiance.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Paul K. Glover; her daughter, Carla J. Glover; grandson, Ronnie Tye; sister, Mildred Charles; and brothers, Julius Charles and Worley Charles.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Charles D. Glover officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.