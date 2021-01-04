Funeral services for Nova E. Nash were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Charles Glover officiating. Burial was in Riverside Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jake Lambert, Scott Wurster, Dalton Dachenhaus, Skip Skeens, Tim Preston and Andy Howard.

