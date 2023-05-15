Norman Liebrecht

CONTINENTAL — Norman I. Liebrecht, 85, of Continental, passed away at 10:20 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
He was born March 14, 1938, at home in Greensburg Township, Ohio, to the late Sylvester and Clara (Kahle) Liebrecht Sr. On September 12, 1959, he married Ann Inkrott who survives in Continental.
Norm is also survived by seven children, Kathy (Ken) Miller of Landeck, Dan (Jenny) Liebrecht of Ottawa, Sue (Jim) Leopold of Glandorf, Karen (Max) Schroeder of Leipsic, Steve (Andrea) Liebrecht of Continental, Marcia (Scott) Maag of Ottawa and Greg (Chris) Liebrecht of Glandorf, 32 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, a brother, Sylvester (Norma Jean) Liebrecht of Continental, a sister, Mary Jane (Paul) Miller of Kalida, in-laws, Tom (Mary Ann) Inkrott of Leipsic, Marilyn Ellerbrock of Columbus Grove, Norman (Wilma) Inkrott of Leipsic, Don (Elaine) Inkrott, Ruth (Dale) Gerding, both of Glandorf and a sister-in-law, Marlene Inkrott of Leipsic.
He is preceded in death by a sister, Sister Marcille Liebrecht O.S.F, a brother, Eugene (Linda) Liebrecht and two brothers-in-law, George Ellerbrock and Jerry Inkrott.
Norm was a lifelong grain and poultry farmer. He had also worked at Meeks General Store in North Creek, Pepsi in Wapakoneta and Scot Lad Foods in Lima. Norm was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental, Miller City Athletic Boosters, and Farm Bureau. Norm was also a member of the Kalida K of C where he was a third-degree knight. He had coached little league baseball and enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids activities and sports.
Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental with Father Nathan Bockrath officiating. Burial will follow in St. Isidore Cemetery, Cuba. A visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Sunday at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa and again on Monday from 9 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Isidore Cemetery Maintenance Fund or Miller City Athletic Boosters.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of the Meadows of Ottawa for their excellent care of Norm.
Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
