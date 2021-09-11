TOLEDO — Norman C. Kuhlman, age 93, of Maumee, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in the Hospice of Northwest Ohio Inpatient Unit, Perrysburg.
He was born November 12, 1927, in Toledo, to Norman O. and Lucille (Hiltner) Kuhlman. A graduate of Maumee High School, he attended the University of Cincinnati. He was a steel fabricator for the family business, Kuhlman Engineering, for many years until he sold the business to Phil Kolling in 2003. He was also part owner of the former The Tropics tavern on W. Sylvania Ave. in Toledo.
Norm was a tremendous philanthropist, donating to many local agencies and sports organizations. A huge supporter of UT athletics, he was a long-time member of The Rocket Club and a member of the “Igniters,” the women’s basketball support group. Norm was also an avid bowler where he was a member of many leagues, rolled a “perfect game” of 300, and attended many national tournaments. He enjoyed golfing with his many friends. Owning a cottage on Catawba Island, he enjoyed pleasure boating around the islands and fishing.
Preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Alexander, he is survived by his son, Greg (Tracy) Kuhlman; long-time companion, Pat Weis; two nephews and a niece.
Friends may visit the family on Monday, September 13, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. Funeral Services and burial will be private. The family suggests memorials to UT Athletics, 2801 W. Bancroft St. Toledo, OH 43606. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
