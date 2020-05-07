MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Former Defiance resident Norman Lee Hockman, 94, Maryville, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Foothills Transitional Care.
He was born Nov. 11, 1925. He was honorably discharged from the United States Navy serving during World War II.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Kathryn Hockman. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Dorothy Hockman; sons, Craig Hockman, Edward Hockman, Glenn Hockman and Karl Hockman; a daughter, Greta Hockman; and six grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held in Ohio at a later date. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
