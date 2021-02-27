Defiance — Norman L. Beattie, 90, Defiance, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born April 3, 1930, to Clifford and Lucille (Rohn) Beattie in Defiance County, Ohio. Norm was a 1948 graduate of Sherwood High School. On August 9, 1952, he married Lorraine (Miller) Beattie, who preceded him in death on December 30, 2020. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force from 1950-54 during the Korean War.

Norm was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church. He worked for several years in the maintenance department at Defiance Hospital until his retirement in 1992. He was a member of the American Hospital Association and Ohio Hospital Association. Norm took great pride in his work on the farm. He loved spending time with his family.

Norm will be sadly missed by his daughter, Dianne (Rodney) Lovetinsky of Defiance; his grandson, Jeffery Lovetinsky; his brother, John (Gilda) Beattie of Defiance; and his sister, Colleen Noragon of Rome City, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lorraine Beattie; and his sister, Patricia Ann Mast.

Visitation and services for Norm will be private. Entombment will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Norman Beattie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries