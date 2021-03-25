TERRA HAUTE, Ind. — Norma J. Stevenson, 88, of Terre Haute, Indiana, and formerly of Defiance, Ohio, passed away Friday March 19, 2021 in her residence.

She was born March 14, 1933, in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Otha and Anna (Rogoza) Poper.

She is survived by daughters, Kim Smith and Kathy Hoellrich; sons, Kirk A. Stevenson and Kent D. Stevenson; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Carl V. Stevenson who died April 13, 2011. She was a long-time member of CCL (Child Conservation League) and the First Church of Christ in Defiance, Ohio. Cremation has been chosen. Samaritan Funeral Home in Terre Haute, Indiana, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.samaritanfunerals.com

