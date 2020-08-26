PAULDING — Norma Ruth Rosselet, 93, Paulding, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
She was born October 16, 1926, in Paulding County, the daughter of the late James “Pete” and Mary (Elliott) Leslie. On July 19, 1967, she married Edward James Rosselet, who preceded her in death on June 13, 1997. She was cook and manager for the former Johnson’s Restaurant of Paulding.
She is survived by her daughters, Teresa (Rex) Williamson and Leslie Hughes, both of Paulding; grandchildren, Angela, Barbara, Matt, Jason, Stacy and Michael; great-grandchildren, Joee, Elizabeth, Kassandra, Jacob, Morgan, Chase, Luke, Nick, Cade, Blake, Hayden, Garrett, Griffin, Maxton and Madison; and great-great-grandchildren, Jax, Briggs, Alexis, Ivey, Scarlett and Ella.
Norma Ruth was preceded in death by a daughter, Elaine Gerken; grandson, Joshua Williamson; brothers, Rex and Roy Leslie; and sisters, Sharon Strahley and Mary Hackbarth.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 29, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of services. For those planning to attend the visitation or funeral, we ask that you maintain physical distancing measures and practice responsible virus protection while offering the family support
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Vancrest of Payne activity fund. Friends and family are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.
