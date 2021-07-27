Napoleon — Norma ReBeau, 82, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
She was born in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, on July 30, 1938, to Eldor and Martha (Bunke) Mohring. She married Elwood ReBeau on June 28, 1963, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon.
Norma was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon. She was devoted to taking care of her family and helping with the family farm. Norma also worked at her parents' store, Mohring's Cash and Carry.
Norma is survived by her husband Elwood; sisters, Esther Dennie, and Mildred (Donald) Koerner; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Robert Dennie.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon on Monday, July 26, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, at 11 a.m., with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Napoleon. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, or St. Paul Lutheran School. Services will be livestreamed at https://www.stpaulnapoleon.org. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.