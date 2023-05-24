Norma Ladd

CLOVERDALE — Norma J. Ladd, 83, of Cloverdale, passed away at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

