NAPOLEON — Norma Arlene Kessler, 96, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away at Genacross Lutheran Services on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
She was born April 25, 1924, in Flatrock Township, Henry County, Ohio, to Arthur and Inez (Robinson) Knepley. Norma married Eldon Kessler on January 10, 1947, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Flatrock.
Norma was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Flatrock, where she was a member of the Ladies Aide and LWML. She was also a member Burt G. Taylor American Legion Auxiliary Post 300. Norma also enjoyed taking part in the activities at the senior center.
She is survived by her children, Thomas (Cindy) Kessler and Sandra (Gary) Foreman; grandchildren, Josie (Greg) Kuhlman, Jason (Chantilly) Kessler, Stephen (Rebecca) Hill, Chad (Jennifer) Foreman and Todd (Beth) Foreman; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Harold (Marilyn) Knepley. In addition to her parents, Norman was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Eldon; and brother, Wilbur Knepley.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Morrison Cemetery, Liberty Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Flatrock, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at rodenbergergray.com.
Due to the current health environment surrounding COVID-19, public visitation will be conducted with proper safeguards. Please observe proper social distancing when attending.
