ARCHBOLD — Norma Jean (Moll) Grieser, 90, Archbold, died March 1, 2020. Handling arrangements is Grisier Funeral Home, Archbold.
Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: March 2, 2020 @ 8:49 pm
