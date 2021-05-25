Napoleon — Norma Drewes, 95, of Napoleon, Ohio died peacefully on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Vancrest of Holgate.
She was born at home on January 16, 1926, in Richfield Twp., Ohio, to the late Albert & Esther (Bremer) Schwiebert. On May 8, 1964, she married Arthur Drewes at Peace Lutheran Church, Deshler, Ohio and he preceded her in death on May 6, 2001.
Norma had a hard work ethic. She had worked alongside her husband on the dairy farm for many years. Even when the chores were done, you could find her in her flower beds or finding work to do. She did enjoy a good puzzle now and then. She was also a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Napoleon Twp.
She is survived by a sister Irene Arps, brother-in-law Carl Dangler, several nieces and nephews, and a special friend and caretaker Pam Nicholson. She was preceded in death by siblings Ray (Margaret) Schwiebert, Mary Ann Dangler and brother-in-law Harold Arps.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 27 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Napoleon Twp. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
A public viewing will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon and Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Putnam County Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.