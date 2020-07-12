NAPOLEON — Norma I. Dickman, 93, Napoleon, passed away peacefully Friday, July 10, 2020, at Genacross Lutheran Home.
She was born on July 3, 1927, to Raymond and Daisy (Brown) Armbruster of Malinta. Norma was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Napoleon. She worked as a certified nurse's aide at Northcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for 15 years before retiring in 1992. She also worked at Meinen Carry Out of Holgate for several years. She enjoyed camping and fishing with her family. She also loved flowers and gardening. She was an avid crossword puzzle player and could go through them quickly. The one thing she loved the most was getting to spend time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her kind heart and feisty personality.
She is survived by her children, Charles (Terry) Dickman of New Braunfels, Texas, and Randall (Kathy) Dickman of Napoleon; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her sister, Marcella Parish; and brother, Gary Armbruster.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Daisy Armbruster; sons, Douglas and James Dickman; and siblings, Larry and Junior Armbruster and Patricia Eickhoff. She also was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, MacKenzie Armstrong.
Visitation for Norma will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Walker-Hoening Mortuary (333 W. Main St.) of Napoleon from 9-11 a.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Pastor Peter Marcis will be officiating. Burial will take place at Forest Hill cemetery of Napoleon. Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, both the family and the funeral home wish that everyone remains safe. Therefore, we ask that visitors be mindful of current social distancing and attendance guidelines.
Memorials in Norma's memory may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church of Napoleon. Friends are invited to share a memory of Norma and to sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
