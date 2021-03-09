Norine Baldwin

Defiance — Norine B. Baldwin, 82, of Defiance, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at her residence.

She was born on June 27, 1938, to William and Corinne (Ziehm) Cordy in Toledo, Ohio. On February 15, 1958, she married Thomas Baldwin Sr. who preceded her in death on June 9, 2014. Norine enjoyed her years spent as a homemaker, spending time with her family, working in her yard, and boating.

Norine is survived by her loving sons, Thomas Baldwin Jr., and Michael (Ramona) Baldwin, and her daughter, Sue (Larry) Rankin, all of Defiance. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her sisters, Joyce Albertson of Edgerton, Ohio, and Jeri (Walter) Snyder of Knoxville, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Jeff Baldwin; daughter-in-law, Cathy Baldwin; grandsons, Jared Baldwin and Shawn Baldwin; sisters, Charlotte Pack and Margie Marsh; and a brother, Billy Cordy.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens in Defiance.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Norine Baldwin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries