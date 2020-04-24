ALVORDTON — Nina J. Zuver, 84, Alvordton, passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 22, 2020, at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier. Pending funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home in Montpelier.

