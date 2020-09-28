LaSALLE, Ill. — Nicole Currier, 47, LaSalle, died September 25 due to an automobile accident. Visitation will be at Burgess Funeral Home, LaSalle, Oct. 3, 10 a.m.-noon. A later memorial service will be in northwest Ohio.

