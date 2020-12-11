OAKWOOD — Nicky G. Spencer, 78, Oakwood, died at 4:23 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was born March 31, 1942, in Paulding, to the late Glenn and Norma (Eakins) Spencer. On September 18, 1965, he married Victoria Cook, who survives in Oakwood.
Also surviving are two children, Michael (Rachelle) Spencer of Hicksville and Jody (Bret) Keller of Defiance; and three grandsons, Nicholas and Keegan Spencer and Grant Keller. He also was preceded in death by a grandson, Noah Keller; and two sisters, Judy Hornschemeier and Bonita Carnahan.
Nicky retired from Northwest Controls in Defiance, where he worked as a warehouseman. He previously worked at Gymmy Truck in Defiance as a parts manager. He was a member of Twin Oaks United Methodist Church, Oakwood. He enjoyed life, living it to the fullest, even with all his health issues. He was an inspiration to a lot of people in the Oakwood community. Nicky was Oakwood’s second Eagle Scout with Troop 19. He coached Little League baseball in the 70’s and taught them character and morals, and players still called him coach. Nicky loved the Lord. He also loved sports, especially the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns. He was a drummer in the Oakwood Community Band. He also played drums for the Red Hageman Band for several years.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Funeral services will be private for immediate family only at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, with Rev. Dennis Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Sherman Cemetery, Oakwood. Visitation also will be private at the funeral home. Masks will be required upon entering the funeral home.
Condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
