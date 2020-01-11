Wise

Nickolas “Buddah” Wise, 32, Defiance, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

He was born June 2, 1987, in Bowling Green, Ohio, to Julie (Wise) Perez. Nick was an old soul in a young body. He enjoyed all types of music and was an encyclopedia of knowledge about his favorite songs and groups. Nick was the funny man in the group who could bring out a smile in anyone. He was a big, kind, polite, teddy bear of a man, who loved his family and friends. Nick was always ready to lend a helping hand to his friends or cheer on the Raiders and the Spurs.

He is survived by his mother, Julie; brother, Blake Wise (Justine Snyder); special friend, Cheryl Wolff and her children, Jason and Ethan Mendizabal, whom he helped raise like his own sons; grandfather, Kenneth Wise; aunts, Holly (Jimmy Darr) Wise and Rhonda Miller; and many cousins.

Nick was preceded in death by his stepfather, Richard Perez; and grandmother, Shelia Wise.

Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 1-7 p.m. Funeral services will be celebrated at the funeral home on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 11 a.m., with a viewing one hour prior to services. Interment to follow at Hockman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.

To send flowers to the family of Nickolas Wise, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 12
Public Viewing
Sunday, January 12, 2020
1:00PM-7:00PM
Napoleon Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Nickolas's Public Viewing begins.
Jan 13
Public Viewing
Monday, January 13, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Napoleon Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Nickolas's Public Viewing begins.
Jan 13
Funeral Service
Monday, January 13, 2020
11:00AM
Napoleon Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Nickolas's Funeral Service begins.
