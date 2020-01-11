Nickolas “Buddah” Wise, 32, Defiance, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
He was born June 2, 1987, in Bowling Green, Ohio, to Julie (Wise) Perez. Nick was an old soul in a young body. He enjoyed all types of music and was an encyclopedia of knowledge about his favorite songs and groups. Nick was the funny man in the group who could bring out a smile in anyone. He was a big, kind, polite, teddy bear of a man, who loved his family and friends. Nick was always ready to lend a helping hand to his friends or cheer on the Raiders and the Spurs.
He is survived by his mother, Julie; brother, Blake Wise (Justine Snyder); special friend, Cheryl Wolff and her children, Jason and Ethan Mendizabal, whom he helped raise like his own sons; grandfather, Kenneth Wise; aunts, Holly (Jimmy Darr) Wise and Rhonda Miller; and many cousins.
Nick was preceded in death by his stepfather, Richard Perez; and grandmother, Shelia Wise.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 1-7 p.m. Funeral services will be celebrated at the funeral home on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 11 a.m., with a viewing one hour prior to services. Interment to follow at Hockman Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
