Cecil, Ohio — Nicholas Mendez, 83, of Cecil, Ohio, passed away at home on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Nick was born in Grant County, Indiana, on July 21, 1937, a son of the late Andrea (Martinez) and Jose Mendez.
He worked at General Motors in Defiance, but will always be remembered for his unmatched skills as a plasterer. Nick was devoted to his family and his church.
Nick will be sadly missed by his children: Lennie (Susie) Holdcraft, Bucyrus, Ohio, Tom (Carol) Oberlander, Bucyrus, Ohio, Nicholas ll (Victoria) Mendez Antwerp, Ohio, Edward (Elizabeth) Mendez, Hicksville, Ohio, Daniel (Kim) Mendez, Grandview, Texas, Melody (Gary) Engel, Sherwood, Ohio, Teresa (John) Mosier, Antwerp, Ohio, Judy (Dean) Husted, Hicksville, Ohio, Trish (Jake) Schooley, Hicksville, Ohio, Candis Mendez, Hicksville, Ohio; siblings: Michael, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Mary Fry, Defiance, Ohio, Ami Dunderman, Antwerp, Ohio, Joe, Zion, Illinois, and David, Ney, Ohio; 32 grandkids; and 52 great grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy (Griggs) and siblings: Theodore, Chris and Raymond Mendez, Maryann Reyes, Joann Rodriguez, Connie Thiel, Eleanor Estep, Tanya Palacios.
Viewing is at the First Baptist Church of Antwerp, 5482 County Rd 424, Antwerp, Ohio, on Monday, March 15, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
Funeral service is Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the church, with viewing from 9:30-10:15 am.
Nose and mouth covering masks are required to participate in Nick's viewing and service.
He will be laid to rest at Maumee Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, 5482 County Rd 424, Antwerp, Ohio, 45813.
Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
