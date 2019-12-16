HEDGES — Nicholas Halagan, 93, Hedges, formerly of Defiance, died at 3:33 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Care Center.
He was born December 18, 1925, in Cleveland, to the late John James and Anna (Dolinski) Halagan. On December 26, 1950, he married Patricia J. Hunt, who survives in Hedges.
Also surviving are three daughters, Darleen (Jim) Grimsley of Paulding, Nickie (Tom) Ahlman of Apache Junction, Ariz., and Amanda Leigh Parker of Newark; and one grandchild.
She also was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Robert Parker; and a grandson, Robert Parker Jr.
Nicholas was an optician. He was U.S. Navy veteran of World War II stationed onboard ship in the South Pacific. He was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Defiance. Nicholas’ passion was gardening, playing the piano and Big Band music. As a young man he played in a jazz band.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Second Baptist Church in Defiance, with Pastor Max Beasley officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Friday. There will be a service by the Patriot Guard Riders after the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.