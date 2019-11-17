SHERWOOD — Neva I. Bok, 99, Sherwood, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at Brethren Care Nursing Home, Ashland, Ohio.
Neva was born March 15, 1920, in Mark Center, Ohio, the daughter of the late Glenn and Edna (Breininger) Apple. She was a 1938 graduate of Mark Center High School. Neva married Virgil D. Bok in 1941, and he preceded her in death on March 6, 2000. Neva worked at Ohio Art for many years. She finished her career as a teller at the Sherwood State Bank. Neva was a member of Sherwood United Methodist Church. In her free time, Neva enjoyed tending to her large garden. She always kept her hands busy sewing and tailoring clothes for others. Neva especially cherished her time spent with her family.
Surviving are her daughter, Virginia (Larry) Otermat of Ashland, Ohio; two granddaughters, Megan Otermat of Wheaton, Illinois, and Gretchen Otermat of Chicago, Illinois; and three brothers, Richard (Joyce) Apple of Alvordton, Ohio, Howard Apple of Bryan, Ohio, and Morris John Apple of Sarasota, Florida.
Neva was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil; grandson, Kyle Otermat; and four sisters, Zelma Apple, Norma Roesch, Dorothy Apple and Emma Kammeyer.
Visitation for Neva I. Bok will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood. Funeral services for Neva will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Sherwood United Methodist Church, 512 North Harrison Street, Sherwood, with Pastor Kevin Doseck officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Cemetery, Sherwood.
The family asks those remembering Neva to make memorial contributions to Sherwood United Methodist Church. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
