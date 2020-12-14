Nereida “Lily” Diaz, 64, Defiance, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at The University of Toledo Medical Center.
She was born July 9, 1956, to Pedro and Felicita (Jimenez) Cruz in Cidra, Puerto Rico. Nereida was a member of Hebron Ministries Church, Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 and Defiance Moose Lodge 2094. She enjoyed doing puzzles and cooking. Her most cherished moments were spent with her family, whom she loved and adored.
Nereida will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 44 years, Juan Diaz Sr. of Defiance; her four daughters, Mercedes Cruz of Defiance, Jeanette Diaz of Cordova, Tenn., Angelica (Joaquin) Tovar of Napoleon, Ohio, and Marilyn (Marcus Sr.) Valle of Defiance; and her son, Juan (Annalicia) Diaz Jr. of Defiance. She also leaves 14 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; her sisters, Maria (Matias) Cruz-Garcia of Archbold, Ohio, and Magdalena (Ruben) Pagan of Defiance; and four brothers, Joe (Christine) Cruz, Paul (Karen) Cruz, Ruben (Carmen) Cruz, and Manuel Cruz, all of Defiance.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Pedro Cruz; nephew, James Cruz; and one grandchild.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Hebron Ministries in Defiance. A funeral service to celebrate her life will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Vincent Cantu officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.