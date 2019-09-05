OREGON — Nelsene Lee “Nellie” Rathburn, 77, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital.
She was born May 8, 1942, to Nelson and Monta (Rayle) Stackhouse of Liberty Center. Nellie is remembered for her strong love of family and animals, especially her cats, entertaining on holidays, and Elvis. She took on life with her feisty spirit and the confidence to live life on her own terms.
Nellie is survived by her children, Roberta “Robbie” (Robert) Rehard, Ron Ramos, Rita Herrera, and Rocky Ramos; grandchildren, Alyssa, Aaron, Ronnie Jr., Corina, Destiny, Jennifer, Graesyn and Kiara; seven great-grandchildren; extended family, Blanca Almanza and Alicia Hazelton; and first husband, Juan Torres. She was preceded in death by her loving husbands, Oscar Ramos and Reggie Rathburn; parents; and brothers, Allen and Arthur Stackhouse.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Edith Esper for the care and companionship she gave our mom. Also to the Ability Center for the help with her transition into her apartment.
A memorial gathering will be held at Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road, Oregon, on Monday, September 9, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., with a memorial service for Nellie to begin at 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Ability Center. www.freckchapel.com
