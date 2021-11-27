Ned Springer

VAN WERT — Ned A. Springer, 75, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at 1:46 a.m. at Van Wert Health.
Ned was born on December 6, 1945, in Willshire Township, Van Wert County, Ohio, to the late Kenneth A. and Reba E. (Myers) Springer. On March 4, 1967, he married Linda K. (Schaadt) Springer the daughter of Herbert and Laura (Kreischer) Schaadt.
Ned was a faithful husband and father, he loved his grandchildren and worried about them all the time. After a kidney transplant he retired from farming and truck driving. He stayed involved in farming as a landlord and loved to take long drives to check out the crops and if he had the chance he was going to tell you about the markets and how they were doing or how they were going to go. He loved and missed his wife of 53 years dearly, he always wanted to know everything about his grandchildren, and missed his dog, Abby after she passed. He enjoyed listening to Dr. David Jeremiah on a daily basis, listening to old church hymns, creating lists of things for his daughters to do for him, and enjoyed planting and caring for flowers and a small garden.
Ned is survived by five daughters and a niece that he considers a daughter: Dianna (Rick) Ashbaugh of Middle Point, Ohio; Susan (Tim) Ries of Dyersburg, Tennessee; Denise (Mike) Swick of Delphos, Ohio; Sally (Kevin) Wannemacher of Payne, Ohio; Ruth (Justin) Sinning of Crystal Beach, Florida; and Stephanie (Ken) Keysor of Van Wert, Ohio; 15 grandchildren: Macey and Macala Ashbaugh; Jacob, Reba, and Martin Ries; Custis and Victoria Swick; Kristin and Konnor Wannemacher; Emma, Addison, and Ashlin Sinning; and Dalton and Brenna Keysor. He is also survived by a brother-in-law James Anspaugh and three sisters-in-law: Donna Schaadt, Ellen Schaadt and Janice (Dean) Berry.
He was preceded in death by is loving wife, Linda, his sister, Elaine, his special support animal, Abby, a grandson, Steven Ries, four brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law, Herbert Schaadt Jr., Doyt & Phyllis Schaadt, Paul Schaadt, and Robert “Bob” Schaadt.
Calling hours for Ned will be on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, and the funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Burial will be at Evangelical Protestant Cemetery, Harrison Township, Van Wert County, Ohio.
Preferred memorials are to The National Kidney Foundation, Wren Fire & EMS Department or charity of the donor’s choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com, tribute wall.
