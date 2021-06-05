Natalie E. Mansfield

Defiance — Natalie Ellen (Ladd) Mansfield, 85, of Defiance passed away June 3, 2021, at The Laurels of Defiance.
She was born on November 11, 1935, to the late Franklin and Datha (Halbgewoks) Ladd, Continental Ohio. She was a 1953 graduate of Continental High School. Natalie married Keith D. Mansfield on June 9, 1957, and he preceded her in death on October 9, 2020. Natalie was a deputy recorder for the Putnam County Court House in Ottawa, Ohio, for six years and secretary of the First Presbyterian Church, Defiance, Ohio, for 18 1/2 years. She was a member of the church and former treasurer of the women's association. Natalie loved working in her flower gardens and sewing.
Surviving are her daughters Lee Ann (Tony) Franklin of Alabama and Jacqueline (Gary) Bowling of Defiance. She also leaves behind four grandchildren: Jill (Sam) Ripke of Defiance, Justin Bowling of Sandusky, Chad (Kula) Pixler of Olympia Washington, and Erin (Matt) Crandall of Napoleon; four great-grandchildren: Gavin Crandall, Makenna Crandall, Axel Pixler, and Delilah Pixler; two step-great-grandchildren: Karissa Schnitz and Theo Ripke.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by infant daughter Jill Renee, sister Kay Troyer, and son-in-law Dana Hudnall.
A private service will be held for the immediate family. Burial will take place at Monroe Cemetery in Continental, Ohio. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to First Presbyterian Church or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
