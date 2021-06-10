Defiance — A funeral service was held for Natalie Mansfield at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with Rev. Ann Wasson officiating. Burial followed the service at Monroe Cemetery in Continental, Ohio. Pallbearers were Dan Troyer, Ken Troyer, Justin Bowling, Chad Pixler, Kevin Mansfield, Sam Ripke, Matt Crandall and Rich Skiver. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

