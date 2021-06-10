Defiance — A funeral service was held for Natalie Mansfield at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with Rev. Ann Wasson officiating. Burial followed the service at Monroe Cemetery in Continental, Ohio. Pallbearers were Dan Troyer, Ken Troyer, Justin Bowling, Chad Pixler, Kevin Mansfield, Sam Ripke, Matt Crandall and Rich Skiver. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Natalie Mansfield as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.