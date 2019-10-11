Narcisa “Narcy” Delgado, 85, Defiance, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
She was born July 28, 1934, to Isabel and Concepcion (Hernandez) Melchor in Waelder, Texas. On April 26, 1952, she married Acension Delgado, who preceded her in death in 1998.
Narcisa was a member of St John’s Catholic Church. She volunteered at the Red Cross, and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at VFW Post 3360, Eagles Aerie 372 and Defiance AMVETS Post 1991. Narcisa worked at Zeller Corp. for more than 22 years.
Narcisa will be sadly missed by her three sons, David C. (Maria) Delgado of Richmond, Texas, Daniel (Sofia) Delgado of Richmond, Texas, and Richard Delgado of Defiance; and two daughters, Delores (Eric) Nethercutt of Defiance, and Diane (Rocky) Simmons of Sugar Land, Texas. She also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four brothers, Eulogio (Rosa) Melchor, Oscar Melchor and Sam (Janie) Melchor, all of Waelder, Texas, and Alonzo (Carrie) Melchor of Houston, Texas; three sisters, Polly Vargas of Katy, Texas, Martha Melchor and Margaret Melchor, both of Waelder, Texas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Acension Delgado; two sisters, Mary Gutierrez and Luisa Lopez; and three brothers, Henry Melchor, Joe Melchor and Isabel Melchor Jr.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with a vigil service at 2 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at St. John’s Catholic Church, with Father Eric Mueller officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
