Funeral services for Narcisa “Narcy” Delgado were held Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. John Catholic Church, with Father Eric Mueller officiating. Music was provided by Dave Moninger. Burial followed in Riverside Cemetery. Pallbearers were Dave Delgado, David Delgado, Rick Delgado, Emilio Mora, Nate Mora, Josh Haddox, Eric Nethercutt and Rocky Simmons. Arrangements were entrusted to Schaffer Funeral Home.

Load entries