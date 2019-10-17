Funeral services for Narcisa “Narcy” Delgado were held Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. John Catholic Church, with Father Eric Mueller officiating. Music was provided by Dave Moninger. Burial followed in Riverside Cemetery. Pallbearers were Dave Delgado, David Delgado, Rick Delgado, Emilio Mora, Nate Mora, Josh Haddox, Eric Nethercutt and Rocky Simmons. Arrangements were entrusted to Schaffer Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.